Picture of Primark Christmas candle burning into large flame goes viral

A picture of a Primark Christmas candle burning up into a large flame has gone viral after a mother posted it on Facebook to raise awareness of the danger.

Jenny Ferneyhough bought the £5 candle in Manchester on Saturday and posted a picture of it fully alight.

Her post has been shared 170,000 times.

Primark said it was removing the product from its stores and investigating the matter.

A spokesman said: "We take the safety of our customers and quality of our products very seriously.

"We are removing the product from sale while we investigate this complaint as a matter of urgency."

Mrs Ferneyhough wrote on Facebook: "This is a candle I bought in Primark Manchester for £5 on Saturday. I am concerned that it poses a risk to the safety of anyone who owns one, and I have emailed Primark suggesting they recall them.

"In the meantime, I would be grateful if we could spread the word so that no one is put at risk by this."

She said: "It was burning normally for a couple of hours and then we noticed it was burning right across the top.

"We were monitoring it but it got to the point where it was dangerous and we thought we should post a picture of it because we thought 'this is serious now'.

"We just thought people should know that if you left it it could be dangerous, especially if it's around other Christmas decorations or cards."