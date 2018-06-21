PICTURE: Major South Yorkshire road blocked after collision

Have your say

A major South Yorkshire road was sealed off this morning following a serious crash.

Manvers Way was blocked near Cawood Drive, in Manvers, Rotherham, at about 10am.

Pictures from motorists at the scene show ambulance crews and police attending.

No details have been released yet about the vehicles or people involved.

South Yorkshire Police sent out a tweet advising motorists to 'make alternative travel arrangements as the road is completely blocked'.

Stagecoach Yorkshire said some of their services were being diverted through Wath-upon-Dearne.