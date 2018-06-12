PICTURE: Machete duo threaten terrified staff during armed raid at Sheffield travel agents

Two robbers armed with a machete threatened terrified staff during a raid at a travel agents - the fourth incident of its kind inside a year.

Two people, both with their faces covered, burst into the holiday business on Middlewood Road, Hillsborough, with one of them brandishing a machete.

Police at the scene.

They threatened staff before fleeing the scene with a quantity of cash from the till in a white coloured getaway car heading towards Malin Bridge along Taplin Road.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "No one was injured in the incident however staff members were understandably left incredibly shaken and distressed by what happened."

The name of the travel agents has not yet been identified but it is believed to have taken place at Thomas Cook.

When we called the shop a member of staff at another branch in Rotherham answered and confirmed the Hillsborough outlet is shut today but could not comment further.

The incident, which happened yesterday just after 12.30pm, was the fourth such targeted attack on a holiday business in Sheffield in less than a year.

In July last year, two men armed with guns raided a travel agents in Chapeltown leaving staff traumatised.

Just a month later in August, two men - reportedly armed with a sawn-off shotgun and a sledgehammer - threatened staff at the Thomson outlet, now called TUI, in Middlewood Road, Hillsborough, and fled with cash.

And in March this year staff at Hays travel agents in Chapeltown were left 'traumatised and shaken' after a gang burst in with an axe, machete and a knife.

Detectives have not yet confirmed whether or not they believe the incidents are linked.

Officers have also not issued any detailed descriptions of the suspects in relation to the latest raid and no arrests have been made yet.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Neighbourhood officers and police community support officers are carrying out reassurance patrols in the area today and will also be visiting businesses offering crime prevention advice.

"Enquiries remain ongoing to identify those involved and officers would like to hear from anyone who has any information or thinks they may have seen the car before or after the incident.

"If you can help please call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 435 of 11 June 2018."