PICTURE: ‘Do not approach wanted Doncaster man’

Members of public are being urged not to approach a wanted fugitive who was convicted of an attempted robbery.

Neil Spencer, aged 34, was found guilty following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court last month for an attempted robbery committed in Rossington in July last year.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest after he failed to turn up for a sentencing hearing earlier this week.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Police are now asking anyone who knows where Spencer is, or has spoken to him recently to get in touch. Officers believe he may also have travelled to Hull.

“Members of the public are asked not to approach Spencer but instead to call 999 if they see him.



“If you have any information as to where he could be, please call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 576 of 17 August 2018.”