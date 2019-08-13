Photos shows dramatic moment suspect detained after knifeman goes on rampage in Sydney

These dramatic photos show the moment a man suspected of going on a knife rampage in Sydney.

By Ben Green
Tuesday, 13 August, 2019, 08:54
Screengrab taken with permission from a video issued by 7 News of a man being tackled with a milk crate and chairs by members of the public in Sydney, Australia, following a knife attack. (Photo: Andrew Denney/7 News/PA Wire)

Three British men were among those who tackled the knife-wielding man in the centre of the Australian city.

Another photo shows a knife man standing on top of a car at a busy road junction.

Witnesses say the man was shouting ‘Allahu akbar’ (‘God is great’).

Screengrab taken with permission from a video issued by 7 News of a man wielding a knife stoof on the roof of a car in Sydney, Australia, following a knife attack. (Photo: Andrew Denney/7 News/PA Wire)

A woman was found stabbed to death nearby, police say.

Handout photo taken with permission from the Twitter feed of @thisisbrodie of a man being tackled with a milk crate and chairs by members of the public in Sydney, Australia, following a knife attack. (Photo: Brodie Smith/PA Wire)