Photos shows dramatic moment suspect detained after knifeman goes on rampage in Sydney
These dramatic photos show the moment a man suspected of going on a knife rampage in Sydney.
By Ben Green
Tuesday, 13 August, 2019, 08:54
Three British men were among those who tackled the knife-wielding man in the centre of the Australian city.
Another photo shows a knife man standing on top of a car at a busy road junction.
Witnesses say the man was shouting ‘Allahu akbar’ (‘God is great’).
Sign up to our daily newsletter
A woman was found stabbed to death nearby, police say.
Press Association