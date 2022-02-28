Emergency services were deployed to the A57 Manchester Road, Crosspool, after a fuel tanker overturned yesterday morning.

South Yorkshire Police said the driver escaped unharmed.

A passer-by said: “Thankfully no-one was hurt.

“I'd driven past this point earlier and the road was sheet ice, I managed to slide my car round keeping roughly straight ahead and not spinning or crashing.”

He said another car had lost control on the same stretch of ice moments before the tanker crashed.

The passer-by said the occupants of the car were walking away from the crash scene when the tanker lost control near to where they were.