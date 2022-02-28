Dramatic photos show aftermath of fuel tanker crash in Sheffield
Dramatic photographs show the aftermath of a fuel tanker crash which closed a Sheffield road for hours yesterday.
Emergency services were deployed to the A57 Manchester Road, Crosspool, after a fuel tanker overturned yesterday morning.
South Yorkshire Police said the driver escaped unharmed.
A passer-by said: “Thankfully no-one was hurt.
“I'd driven past this point earlier and the road was sheet ice, I managed to slide my car round keeping roughly straight ahead and not spinning or crashing.”
He said another car had lost control on the same stretch of ice moments before the tanker crashed.
The passer-by said the occupants of the car were walking away from the crash scene when the tanker lost control near to where they were.
They offered to help the tanker driver out of his cab by smashing a window but because the tanker was carrying fuel, the driver reportedly warned them not to do anything which could create a spark.