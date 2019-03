Party-goers have been painting the town green today as they celebrate St Patrick’s Day.

The Guinness flowed freely and there was plenty of craic as punters raised their glasses to the Irish patron saint at the Trafalgar Warehouse in Sheffield city centre.

John and Sarah Badger at the Trafalgar Warehouse celebrating St Patrick's Day.

People of all ages joined in the celebrations, refusing to let the disappointment of losing out to Wales in their bid for another Six Nations title yesterday dampen the mood.

Mickey and Roisin Ford at the Trafalgar Warehouse celebrating St Patrick's Day.