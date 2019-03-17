PHOTOS: International dodgeball comes to Sheffield as England take on Scotland

As England and Scotland battled it out at Twickenham yesterday, the neighbours were beginning a new rivalry on the dodgeball court in Sheffield.

The city hosted the latest encounter in the inaugural British Dodgeball Home Nations league, which is the sport's answer to rugby's Six Nations contest.

England v Scotland Dodgeball at All Saints Sports Centre

The third league fixture in this new addition to the sporting calendar was staged at the All Saints Sports Centre on Norfolk Park Road, just outside the city centre.

It was a day of fast and furious action, with balls flying as men’s, women’s and mixed teams competed in 12 matches to secure vital points.

Reigning World and European champions England went into the competition having swept aside Wales 11-1 in the first round, while Scotland had been narrowly beaten 7-5 by Northern Ireland.

The competition was created by British Dodgeball to build on the sport’s growing popularity at schools and in communities across the country.

England v Scotland Dodgeball at All Saints Sports Centre

England v Scotland Dodgeball at All Saints Sports Centre

England v Scotland Dodgeball at All Saints Sports Centre

England v Scotland Dodgeball at All Saints Sports Centre