Photos emerge of crash on major Sheffield road

The first photos have emerged of a crash this morning on a major Sheffield road.

The incident occurred between two vehicles – a white van and a black Saab – on Stocksbridge bypass at around 5:45am this morning, near to the Fox Valley retail park.

The crash happened this morning on Stocksbridge bypass

Three people were taken to hospital following the crash but did not suffer any serious injuries.

The driver of the black Saab was arrested at the scene for being over the prescribed limit and the car was found to have no valid MOT.

It has now emerged the driver may have been under the influence of drink or drugs, but police have not released further details.

Diversions were in place while emergency services attended the scene and the road has now reopened.

Investigations are ongoing.

