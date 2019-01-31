PHOTOS: ‘Dangerous’ wanted man arrested in huge police operation in Sheffield suburb

A ‘dangerous’ wanted man has been arrested after a huge police operation in a Sheffield suburb.

Eight police cars and a van swooped on a business on Staniforth Road in Darnall shortly after 4pm this afternoon.

Crowds of people watched as officers entered the property before bringing a man out and escorting him into a police car.

One eyewitness told the Star that police had told him they were arresting a ‘dangerous individual’.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed they had attended the property and had arrested one man.

The operation came about after on duty officers spotted a man they believed to be wanted in connection with previous offences, they added.