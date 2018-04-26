PHOTOS: Armed police at Meersbrook Park in Sheffield amid unconfirmed reports of shooting

These photos show armed police at Meersbrook Park this evening, with unconfirmed reports suggesting a young man has been shot.

A resident who lives opposite the park told how around 10 armed officers and four police vehicles had arrived at the southern end of the park, near the Bishops' House gate off Lees Hall Avenue, at around 7pm this evening.

Armed police at the entrance to Meersbrook Park

The man, who asked to remain anonymous, said police appeared to spend around 90 minutes searching the park before leaving.

Reports circulating on social media suggest a young man has been shot in the area this evening, but police have yet to confirm why armed officers attended.

The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police and will attempt to bring you more details as we get them.

Police at Meersbrook Park this evening

