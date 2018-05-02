PHOTO: Dramatic moment man was tasered in Sheffeld street

This is the dramatic moment a man was tasered in a Sheffield street.

A passer-by took a photo of a man on the ground in the middle of Langsett Road, Hillsborough, with a police officer stood over him with a Taser gun in his hands.

Andrew Hawksworth, aged 50, from Oughtibridge, was travelling to work in a taxi this morning when he saw a man falling to the ground incapacitated after being shot with a taser dart.

He said moments before the incident he saw the man in a white Saab travelling in front of him.

Mr Hawksworth said the car was 'backfiring' and 'swerving all over the tram tracks in the road'.

An undercover police car then pulled in front of the car, near Hillsborough Corner, bringing the Saab to a halt and two men jumped out.

"We followed the white car to Hillsborough Corner and it was swerving all over the place," he said.

"A grey car then sped past, slammed its breaks on and stopped us dead.

"Two lads with their hoodies up jumped out of the car and ran off. One went up Hillsborough Corner and the other started running but was slipping on the track. The next thing we knew was that he was tasered and on the ground pretty quickly."

He said: "It's not what you normally expect to see on your way to work. Anything could have happened with the way the white car was swerving across the road."

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "A 23-year-old man has been detained following a pursuit in Sheffield this morning.

"At around 8.30am this morning, police began pursuing a white Saab, along Middlewood Road.

"The Saab was reported as stolen from the Broomspring Lane area on Monday.

"The vehicle was stopped on Langsett Road where the driver of the car got out and became aggressive towards officers, resulting in one of the officers deploying their taser.

"The man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle."