Phoebe picks up new skills with Duke of Edinburgh scheme and St Luke’s Hospice

Sheffield College student Phoebe Stephenson takes a break from here A Level studies every week to give an afternoon of her time to St Luke’s Hospice.

Phoebe enjoys meeting people at the St Luke's City Road shop

Phoebe is one of the 323,000 young people nationwide taking part in the famous Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme, which empowers and supports them as they learn new skills, overcome obstacles and build confidence and resilience.

Phoebe, who is 17, started to volunteer at the St Luke’s City Road shop as part of the volunteer section of the awards project.

“I was already in the process of looking for a volunteer opportunity and then the St Luke’s Volunteer Team came into college and what they said was really interesting,” she says.

“There’s so much to do in a shop that’s as busy as City Road and I really do enjoy that – it’s everything from tagging and pricing stuff to being on the till

“When I’m not studying I work in a warehouse and I’m just sat by myself and I don’t meet a lot of people, whereas in the City Road shop there’s always a lot of people to meet and they’re all really nice.

“I’m getting retail experience too, which is really handy and I’d definitely recommend it because you do get that feeling that you’re giving something back.”

