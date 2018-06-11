Phase two of tram tracks replacement in Sheffield set to cause further disruption

The second phase of major tram tracks replacement work is set to start in Sheffield in less than a fortnight, causing further disruption.

Work on the route between Hillsborough and Middlewood began last month and is due to be completed this Friday, June 15.

Replacements will then get under way between Birley Lane and Halfway, where the work is due to run from Saturday, June 23 until Wednesday, August 8.

During this period, blue route services will run as normal between Malin Bridge and Birley Lane, where they will terminate,

Replacement buses will operate between Birley Lane and Halfway

Travel South Yorkshire will post information on roads and bus services affected via its disruptions page.

Further work is due to take place later this year in the following locations:

* Gleadless Townend – Herdings Park (purple route): August 10-19

* Gleadless Townend – Halfway/Herdings Park (blue and purple routes): August 25-September 2 and September 8-9

* Donetsk Way - Halfway (blue route): September 10-14.

In total, 22km of worn-out tracks across the Supertram network are due to be replaced by 2024 to reduce noise disturbance and ensure smoother rides for passengers.

This year's work is the first of three stages being carried out by VolkerRail between now and 2020, with dates yet to be confirmed for work to take place in summer 2019 and summer 2020.