The price of filling up the car has crept up in recent weeks - here’s where to find a better deal in Sheffield.

Petrol prices have risen for the fourth month in a row, jumping by 4.5p a litre on average last month, the RAC says.

Unleaded went up from about £1.52 to £1.57 in September, pushing the cost of filling a family car to over £86.

Diesel has risen to £1.63 from £1.54 per litre since the start of last month.

The RAC said increased fuel costs were being driven by higher global oil prices, but it also claimed that petrol was being “overpriced”.

But independent forecourts said they were “not unjustifiably pricing petrol higher than needed”.

To help you out, The Star has listed the current cheapest prices for diesel and unleaded in Sheffield below.

Where can I find the cheapest unleaded petrol in Sheffield?

The prices below are taken from Petrolprices.com. If a forecourt’s prices have not been updated as of October 5, it will not be listed here.

- Costco Sheffield (Costco customers only), 146.9p

- Asda Manor Top, 153.7p

- Asda Handsworth, 153.7p

- Tesco Sheffield Abbeydale, 154.9p

- Sainsbury's Archer Road, 154.9p

- Sainsbury's Wadsley Bridge, 154.9p

- Esso Ecclesall Road, 155.9p

- Sainsbury's The Moor (Meadowhall North), 155.9p

- Morrisons Sheffield Meadowhead, 156.7p

- Morrisons Catcliffe 156.7p

- Low Prices Always Sheffield, 156.8p

- Esso East Bank Road, 156.9p

- Tesco Sheffield Saville Street Extra, 156.9p

- Esso Chesterfield Road, 156.9p

Where can I find the cheapest diesel in Sheffield?

The prices below are taken from Petrolprices.com. If a forecourt’s prices have not been updated as of October 5 it will not be listed here.

- Costco Sheffield (Costco customers only), 153.9p

- Asda Manor Top, 158.7p

- Asda Handsworth, 158.9p

- Sainsbury's Wadsley Bridge, 154.9p

- Morrisons Sheffield Meadowhead, 160.7p

- Morrisons Catcliffe, 160.7p

- Sainsbury's Archer Road, 160.9p

- Sainsbury's The Moor (Meadowhall North), 160.9p

- Morrisons Ecclesfield, 161.9p

- Esso East Bank Road, 162.9p

- Tesco Sheffield Abbeydale, 162.9p

- Low Prices Always Sheffield, 163.8p

- BP Bramall Lane, 163.9p