With millions of Brits set to hit the road over the coming weeks for Christmas trips, a car insurance firm has listed the most budget-friendly pumps for drivers to fill up their tanks.
As it turns out, Doncaster drivers with a trip ahead of them this festive season are in luck.
The cheapest petrol station in Britain has been revealed to be a Sainsbury’s, attached to a superstore in Thorne Road, Edenthorpe.
At 127.9p per litre, it beats the average price of petrol in the UK of 136p by 6.2p, saving an average of £3 on a full 50L tank - enough an extra box of mince pies for the Christmas larder.
It’s a whole penny cheaper than the cheapest fuel in Sheffield at Costco, which needs an annual membership anyway.
Petrol prices in Britain are currently at a four-year low according to the insurers, Tiger.co.uk.
In July 2024, figures revealed the Strensham Motorway Service Station Northbound to be the most expensive pump in Britain, at a wincing £1.77 a litre.
Meanwhile, for Sheffield drivers who don’t want to cancel out their savings with 50-mile round trip up the M18 to Doncaster, here are the cheapest petrol stations in the Steel City.
