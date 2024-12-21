Petrol prices: Doncaster pump station named cheapest petrol station in Britain in time for Christmas trip home

The cheapest petrol station in the UK has been revealed to be a simple Sainbury’s in Doncaster - it’s a whole penny cheaper than Costco.

With millions of Brits set to hit the road over the coming weeks for Christmas trips, a car insurance firm has listed the most budget-friendly pumps for drivers to fill up their tanks.

As it turns out, Doncaster drivers with a trip ahead of them this festive season are in luck.

The cheapest petrol station in Britain has been revealed to be a Sainsbury’s, attached to a superstore in Thorne Road, Edenthorpe.

At 127.9p per litre, it beats the average price of petrol in the UK of 136p by 6.2p, saving an average of £3 on a full 50L tank - enough an extra box of mince pies for the Christmas larder.

It’s a whole penny cheaper than the cheapest fuel in Sheffield at Costco, which needs an annual membership anyway.

Petrol prices in Britain are currently at a four-year low according to the insurers, Tiger.co.uk.

In July 2024, figures revealed the Strensham Motorway Service Station Northbound to be the most expensive pump in Britain, at a wincing £1.77 a litre.

Meanwhile, for Sheffield drivers who don’t want to cancel out their savings with 50-mile round trip up the M18 to Doncaster, here are the cheapest petrol stations in the Steel City.

Morrisons, on The Common in Ecclesfield, is the ninth cheapest petrol station in Sheffield, at 133.7p.

1. Morrisons, Ecclesfield - 133.7p

Morrisons, on The Common in Ecclesfield, is the ninth cheapest petrol station in Sheffield, at 133.7p. | Google Maps

Morrisons, on Penistone Road, is the eighth cheapest petrol station in Sheffield, at 133.7p.

2. Morrisons, Penistone Road - 133.7p

Morrisons, on Penistone Road, is the eighth cheapest petrol station in Sheffield, at 133.7p. | Google Maps

Texaco, on Birley Moor Road, is the seventh cheapest petrol station in Sheffield, at 133.0p.

3. Texaco, Birley Moore Road - 133.0p

Texaco, on Birley Moor Road, is the seventh cheapest petrol station in Sheffield, at 133.0p. | Google Maps

TotalEnergies, on Bradfield Road, is the sixth cheapest petrol station in Sheffield, at 132.9p.

4. TotalEnergies, Bradfield Road - 132.9p

TotalEnergies, on Bradfield Road, is the sixth cheapest petrol station in Sheffield, at 132.9p. | Google Maps

