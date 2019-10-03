Petition launched to tackle anti social behaviour in ‘no go’ Sheffield neighbourhood
Campaigners are calling on Sheffield Council to do more about anti social behaviour in their neighbourhood.
Gamal Abdullah brought a petition with more than 200 signatures to a full council meeting and asked councillors to tackle the problems in and around Ellesmere Green and Spital Hill.
He said: “The issues have been happening for years. People want something to be done about the issues around crime and parking.”
Coun Paul Wood, cabinet member for neighbourhoods and community safety, said: “I visited the area last week and no-one should have to live in an area with the problems that you are suffering down there.
“There isn’t a single answer, it needs a multi-agency task force to deal with some of the issues – some of which are criminal, some social.
“My two directors for that portfolio are putting together an intervention team on their side of this and we have a meeting with the chief constable to look at the policing to deal with the problems – especially the massive drug issues, knife issues and other crime.”
He added that someone was recently shot in the area and said: “We can’t have our city having a no go area and that is how it’s looking at the moment.”