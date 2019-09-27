Petition launched for speed cameras after dog dies

Mosborough High Street

Stacey Morgan, from Mosborough, started the petition earlier this month after her sister’s chihuahua was killed by a speeding car when it escaped from their garden on Friday 13.

In a petition statement, she said: “The high street in Mosborough has become it’s very own race track over time. The speed of vehicles is beyond a joke…

“(The dog’s) insides were scattered over the road. My sister came out to her seven year old chihuahua dead, nobody stopped, nobody cared. The speed limit is not stuck by and it won’t be long before it will be a person.

“Something needs to be done about the speed of vehicles around this area, with many local residents also concerned. This has shattered my family.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i politics newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So far the petition has gathered 33 signatures in one week. It will run until 28 October.

Councillor Tony Downing, Lord Mayor and representative for Mosborough Ward, said he passed the petition on to MP Clive Betts and South Yorkshire Police.

“There have been a few complaints and I did go earlier this year with former councillor David Barker and the police with a speed gun but of course when drivers see the yellow high viz vests they slow down so it only works when the police are there.

“We also had recently a speed indicator device on Mosborough Moor, however trying to get motorists to drive at a safe speed is a constant battle.

“I would support a petition, but because of funding cuts of unprecedented proportions and the number of traffic calming measures required across the city it may not be easy to achieve but anything is worth a try.”

Coun Gail Smith, representative for Mosborough Ward, added: “The police have said they will monitor the High Street and set up a hand held speed gun to see just how much of a problem this is.