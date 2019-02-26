A petition has been launched calling for safety improvements at a tram terminus in Sheffield to reduce crime, attacks and anti-social behaviour.

Concerned resident James Wilson launched the petition in the wake of a series of incidents, including an attack on a conductor who was struck over his head with a metal bar in a robbery last March.

The Herdings Park tram terminus

Mr Wilson, who plans to send his petition to Stagecoach Supertram, South Yorkshire Passenger Travel Executive and Sheffield City Council, said there are weekly issues with crime, vandalism and youths at the terminus,with missiles regularly thrown at trams and objects paced on the rails.

In a tweet last week, Stagecoach Supertram said ‘disruptive youths’ at the terminus had led to a disruption to services and police officers were asked to attend.

Police officers were recently deployed to the Herdings Park tram terminus to deal with nuisance youths

South Yorkshire Police tweeted last week that officers had been deployed to the to the terminus to identify ‘individuals responsible for recent anti-social behaviour and damage’.

The force said: “Positive action will always be taken to ensure the safety of staff and passengers.”

But petition organiser Mr Wilson said more needs to be done.

He is calling for the installation of CCTV cameras, better lighting at the terminus and along the tracks and a reduction in foliage in the area to make it harder for vandals to hide.

“This is an ongoing issue, with something new happening weekly,” he said.

“Of course it's fantastic that they're working hard to take action on the recent events, but something long term needs putting in place to at least start to take control and to rectify the constant array of incidents happening.”

He added: “Passengers shouldn’t have to face the fear of being attacked or face any trouble from only innocently waiting for the tram. Supertram crew shouldn't have to face the fear of simply doing their job.

“Making these improvements will be a long term benefit, saving crew and passengers the fear, saving trams from vandalism and saving the loss of revenue for trams held in for repair from vandalism. It impacts the service vividly, causing delays, loss of revenue and more importantly is a let down to Supertram's passengers if they can't operate a full fleet of working trams due to the numbers being reduced as trams face vandalism and need maintenance for essential repairs.

“Safety is an absolute priority to Supertram, but some of its workers feel uncomfortable operating on the route especially being on a later duty. Even some passengers who used to use the route now refrain.

“It should not take a conductor getting attacked, numerous cases of vandalism to trams and the infrastructure at Herdings and tram crew and passengers facing anti-social behaviour to get Supertram, Sheffield City Council and for SYPTE to realise the severe importance of having this work taking place.”

