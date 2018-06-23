Peter Thornton, Sheffield-born heir to world-famous chocolatier, dies aged 85

Have your say

A Sheffield-born businessman who devoted much of his life to his family’s world-famous chocolate firm has died aged 85.

Peter Thornton, the grandson of Thornton’s founder Joseph William Thornton, occupied almost every management role during nearly 40 years with the firm, including company chairman.

He died on Thursday, June 14 in the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital following a short illness with cancer.

On Friday, the family released the following statement, through Peter’s cousin, Michael Thornton.

He said: “We have lost a great man - husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend. We will all miss him.”

Peter’s father Norman and uncle Stanley inherited the family confectionary business from Joseph in 1919.

As a youngster, Peter attended Birkdale School in Sheffield, before the family was moved to Derbyshire at the outbreak of war.

After the war, Peter was called up into the Royal Signals and served in Malaya, translating messages with men from the Gurkha Signal Regiment.

After returning to the UK on the Empire Windrush, Peter served in the Territorial Army and became a Major.

Prior to entering Thornton’s, Peter studied chocolate and sugar confectionary at the Borough Polytechnic in London and was formally taken on to the staff in July 1953 for the grand sum of £5 per week.

After a bitter boardroom battle ended his involvement with the firm in the 1980s, Peter pursued his own entrepreneurial interests including a business producing medical stockings.

A passionate supporter of opera, in 1986 Peter joined the board of directors of Buxton Opera Festival, and was made an honorary life patron of the festival in 1991 after making a significant personal contribution.

Peter was also a keen sailor, and in the early 1990s fulfilled a lifelong dream to become a qualified as a helicopter pilot.

Peter leaves behind three children from his first marriage - Sarah, Sam and Miles - and two children from his third marriage to Julia - Rebecca and William.

A local service will be held in Woodbury, Devon on Tuesday, June 26 and a memorial service is to be held at Christchurch in Belper on Wednesday July 4 at 11am, followed by refreshments at The Lion Hotel on Bridge Street.

In lieu of flowers, the family have requested that any donations be sent to the Force Cancer Charity.