Peter has Royal seal of approval for volunteering with Lost Chord UK

Lost Chord UK volunteer Peter Dye has been named one of the UK’s 500 Coronation Champions.

By John HighfieldContributor
Published 26th Apr 2023, 16:03 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 16:03 BST
Peter with Lost Chord UK Chief Executive Clare LanganPeter with Lost Chord UK Chief Executive Clare Langan
Peter with Lost Chord UK Chief Executive Clare Langan

Together with Her Majesty The Queen Consort, the Coronation Champion Awards were launched by Royal Voluntary Service to celebrate extraordinary volunteers who go the extra mile to improve the lives of others.

Proudly supported by category sponsors Sky, PetPlan and Simply Health the awards recognise volunteers from all corners of the UK and a range of causes.

And out of 5,000 entries nationwide, Peter, who lives in Worksop, has been selected for his long term commitment to South Yorkshire music and dementia charity Lost Chord UK.

Peter receives a specially designed official Coronation Champions pin and a signed certificate from both Their Majesties, coinciding with the Coronation on May 6.

He is also invited to be a guest at the star-studded Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle on May 7.

“The work of Lost Chord UK musicians, taking music into care homes and day centres across the region and nationally, really could not take place without the support of our volunteers,” said the charity’s Chief Executive, Clare Langan.

“It is our volunteers who encourage our audiences to engage with the music, making every session truly interactive.

“Peter has been tireless in his support of the work we do, not just as a volunteer but also as an enthusiastic ambassador for everything we do.”

