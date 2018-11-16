Pete McKee designed Christmas cards go on sale to support Sheffield Children’s Hospital

Sheffield artist Pete McKee has designed a range of exclusive Christmas cards to support Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Priced at £4 per pack, 100 per cent of the profits will go to support The Children’s Hospital Charity’s Artfelt project, which transforms the hospital’s walls and spaces with bright art, helping children recover in an environment tailored to them.

Sheffield Children's Hospital patient Lydia-Rose with some of Pete's specially designed cards.

Cards are on sale now and can be ordered online at www.petemckee.com or collected in person at his Month of Sundays shop at 365 Sharrow Vale Road.