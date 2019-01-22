Pet dog stolen from garden in Barnsley 

Have your say

A police probe is under way into the theft of a pet dog from a garden in Barnsley.

Maya, a bull cross whippet, was stolen from the Thurnscoe area at 7.30pm last Thursday.

Have you seen Maya?

She is six months old and has white fur on the tips of her left front, hind legs and toes.

She also has two symmetrical stripes down her front legs.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote investigation number 14/18939/19.