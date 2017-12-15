Pervert jailed for sexually abusing young girls in South Yorkshire and across country

A pervert has been jailed for a string of sexual abuse committed against teenage girls from across the country.

Craig Lewis, aged 54, of College Road, Cranwell Village, Lincolnshire, was jailed for 16 years after being found guilty of child grooming, sexual assault and causing a child to watch a sex act.

Police said the crimes relate to three teenage girls aged between 13 and 14 from Rotherham, Grimsby and Oxford.

An investigation was launched into Lewis in December last year after an anonymous referral made to the NSPCC was reported to police.

Police said officers charged Lewis with meeting a child following sexual grooming and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity after an investigation revealed he had used online social media apps to form a relationship with and arranged to meet one of the victims on a number of different occasions.

The force said that during these meetings Lewis encourage the victim to take and share photos and videos of herself online.

Through this investigation and a review of his mobile phone activity, officers identified two further victims and with assistance from both Lincolnshire and Oxfordshire police Lewis was charged with the remaining offences.

Police said he had previously pleaded guilty to possession of indecent images, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and possession, distribution and making of indecent images.

Following sentence at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday, detective constable Elizabeth Portman said: "Lewis’ actions were absolutely despicable as he knew the ages of his victims and continued to commit the sexual abuse. I’m glad he has now been punished and I hope the victims are able to take some assurance in knowing he has been brought to justice.

“It has taken incredible courage from all of the victims to report the abuse and I would like to commend them for their bravery. Our commitment remains ensuring children are kept safe and we will always do our utmost to ensure offenders are brought to justice.”