Pervert gets curfew altered by court so he can walk his dog

A convicted pervert successfully persuaded a court to alter his daily curfew hours so he can walk his beloved dog.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, December 5, how Raymond Roberts, 66, of West End Close, Alfreton, had been given an original community order in April for intentionally touching a woman aged 16 or over and after that touching had been deemed sexual and his victim had not consented.

But in November, Roberts admitted failing to comply with the requirements of the community order by failing to attend with a probation officer so his community order was revoked and he was re-sentenced with a new 12 month community order with a five-week curfew and a 30 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

He was also ordered to pay £60 costs.

However, Roberts applied during a hearing on December 5 to amend the requirements of his community order specifically that the daily, five-week curfew, which includes electronic monitoring, be altered from 7pm-to-7am to 6.30pm-to-6.30am so he can walk his five-year-old collie dog Tess.

Defence solicitor John Wilford told the court that Roberts’ dog has a routine and the defendant added that he is usually out with Tess at 6.30am.

He told the court: “She is only five and she’s a crazy collie and when I am sat having a cup of tea she’s looking at me and she flies down the steps.

“She’s my life.”

Obliging magistrates stated, “We appreciate there is nothing more cheerful than walking a dog”, and they were willing to alter Roberts’ daily curfew from 7pm-to-7am to 6.30pm-to-6.30am.

The court agreed to make the alteration to the curfew hours on the grounds Roberts can be allowed to walk his dog in the mornings.