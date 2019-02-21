Person taken to hospital following accident at Sheffield industrial estate

A person has been taken to hospital following an accident at a Sheffield industrial estate.

The casualty was taken by road ambulance after the accident at a commercial industrial unit in Holdbrook Industrial Estate, just off Rother Valley Way.

An eyewitness said an air ambulance had landed near Stokes Tiles on the industrial estate at around 1:45pm on Thursday.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance confirmed they had been called to the scene, but stated they were not needed upon arrival.