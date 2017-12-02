Person injured in multi-vehicle crash on stretch of motorway near Sheffield

Have your say

A person has been injured in a multi-vehicle crash that took place on a stretch of motorway near Sheffield earlier this morning.

Three lanes were on the M1 Northbound, between junctions 30 and 31, for several hours this morning after the crash which took place at around 5am.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "One casualty has been extracted from one of the vehicles as emergency services continue to work at scene."

Recovery work was completed at around 8.15am, allowing the lanes to be re-opened.

Further information on the collision is not yet available.

More to follow.