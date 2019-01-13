Person dies in crash on major Barnsley road

A person has died following a crash on a major road in Barnsley this morning, police have confirmed.

Police were called to Broadway this morning at 1.41am.

Broadway, Barnsley (pic: Google)

They said one person had died and a number of other people had been injured in the collision.

Police say only one car is believed to have been involved at this stage.

The victim’s sex and age have not yet been released.

The road is closed between the junctions with Dodworth Road and Assembly Way, and police have said it is not expected to reopen until at least 11am.

We will attempt to bring you more details as we get them.