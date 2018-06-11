Person dies after being hit by train between Sheffield and Derby

Have your say

A person has sadly died after being hit by a train between Sheffield and Derby this afternoon.

British Transport Police said officers were called to Chesterfield station this afternoon shortly after 1.30pm.

A spokesman for the force said paramedics also attended and a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Officers remain on scene and are working to identify the person and inform their family," he added.

"This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

East Midlands Trains said the line between Sheffield and Derby/Alfreton was closed following the tragedy.

It said shortly after two that the route was not expected to fully reopen for another two to three hours, with a normal service expected to resume on the affected routes by 6pm.

East Midlands Trains said: "We regret to inform you that there has been a person hit by a train between Derby/Alfreton and Sheffield.

"This is disrupting our trains on the London St Pancras/Derby/Sheffield and the Liverpool Lime Street/Nottingham/Norwich route."

Virgin Trains East Coast has said it is accepting East Midlands Trains passengers on its services between Doncaster and London Kings Cross until further notice.

East Midlands Trains said its trains are extremely busy and are subject to extended delays and alterations.

It advised passengers to use alternative routes where possible, including:

* Sheffield to London Kings Cross via Doncaster

* Derby to London Euston via Birmingham

* Nottingham to London Kings Cross via Grantham

* Leicester to London Euston via Birmingham.