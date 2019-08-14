Person dies after being hit by a train in South Yorkshire
A person has died after being hit by a train in South Yorkshire.
The person – who was hit near Goldthorpe station shortly before 1pm today – was pronounced dead at the scene.
British Transport Police said the incident was not being treated as suspicious and a file was being prepared for the coroner.
The incident led to trains between Sheffield and Leeds via Moorthorpe being disrupted but services are now returning to normal.
A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “BTP was called at 12.48pm on 14/08 following a report of a casualty on the tracks at Goldthorpe station.
“Paramedics also attended but sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious.
“Officers are currently working to identify the person and inform their next of kin. They will also prepare a report for the coroner.”