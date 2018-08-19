Person charged after knife is found during Sheffield drugs raid

Have your say

A 26-year-old has been charged after a knife was found during a police raid in the city centre.

The weapon was discovered when officers executed a warrant at a property in the Brook Hill area, under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Police said Faiza Hassan Jama, aged 26, of Sheffield, had been arrested and charged with possession of cannabis and possession of a knife in a public place.

Jama was bailed to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on September 13.

The raid was carried out by officers from the Broomhall neighbourhood policing team, supported by colleagues from other departments within South Yorkshire Police.