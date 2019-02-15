Permanent tribute planned for Sheffield-born Gordon Banks

Plans have been revealed for what has been described as a ’permanent tribute’ to Sheffield-born world cup winner Gordon Banks OBE, who died this week aged 81.

The footballing world has been united in grief since the former England goalkeeper’s death was announced by his family on Wednesday following a battle with kidney cancer.

Gordon Banks , left, with Pele. Picture: Clive Mason/ALLSPORT

Banks already has a star on the Walk of Fame outside the Town Hall, which has been adorned with flowers this week, and there has been growing calls for another lasting tribute in the city since his death.

Sheffield City Council bosses revealed today they are in talks with the Football Association and Mr Banks’ family to create a ‘permanent tribute in his memory’.

The authority has not revealed what kind of tribute this will be as yet and further details will be announced in due course.

Councillor Mary Lea, cabinet member for culture, parks and leisure, said: "We have committed to mark his achievements and are currently in discussions with the FA about how this could best be done.”

Raised in Tinsley, Banks went on to make 628 appearances during a 15-year career in the football league.

He also won 73 England caps, the highlight of which came in 1966 when the Three Lions won the world cup.

Banks made one of the best saves ever against the great Pelé at the 1970 World Cup, and the Brazilian legend described his great friend as a “fine human being.”