Permanent Oakwell fan park approved

Plans for a permanent fan zone at Barnsley FC’s Oakwell Stadium have been approved by councillors, despite two objections from nearby residents over noise, parking and antisocial behaviour.

The scheme, submitted by HLM Architects on behalf of Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council, was granted planning permission during a meeting of the Planning Regulatory Board on Monday, July 1.

The new facility will replace the temporary fan zone currently in use at the East Stand car park, and will include shipping container-style units for food and drink, external seating, a stage with large display screens, and a football-themed activity area. The fan zone will have capacity for up to 650 people and will operate primarily on match days, opening three hours before kick-off and closing when games begin.

Planners also approved up to five non-match day events per year, subject to strict conditions on operating hours and noise. The site will be required to close by midnight on Fridays, Saturdays and bank holidays, and by 11pm on other days.

Two residents raised concerns about the impact of the development, citing ongoing disturbance from the existing temporary setup. They reported issues with loud music, cooking smells, and parking pressure. However, highways officers said the loss of 74 spaces was acceptable, noting that around 200 remain unused on match days.

Noise concerns related to a proposed generator were addressed through a condition requiring a detailed noise impact assessment prior to installation. Other conditions attached to the approval include biodiversity improvements, tree protection measures, drainage controls, and a strict cap on capacity.

Planning officers concluded the development would not cause “an unacceptable level of harm” to residents or the surrounding area.

Construction of the fanpark must begin within three years, in line with standard planning requirements.