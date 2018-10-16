Permanent memorial unveiled for late Tramlines director Sarah Nulty

A memorial plaque has been unveiled to honour the former Tramlines Director Sarah Nulty, who died earlier this year age 36 just weeks before the festival’s tenth anniversary event.

The plaque, which was unveiled yesterday by the Lord Mayor of Sheffield Magid Magid, and Tramlines Operations Director Timm Cleasby, is embedded in to the wall at the top of Devonshire Green - the original site of the Tramlines’ Main Stage in 2009.

Former Tramlines festival director Sarah Nulty - who died aged 36, just weeks before this year's music festival - was honoured today with a commemorative plaque on Devonshire Green. Pictured is The Lord Mayor of Sheffield Magid Magid, Timm Cleasby, Tramlines music festival.

A Civic Award for Sarah from the Lord Mayor was also presented to Sarah’s mother Julie Voisey and former partner Christie Rossiter.

The ceremony also included tributes from the Leader of Sheffield City Council Julie Dore, and Richard Eyre, Head of City Centre and Major Events at Sheffield City Council.

Both the memorial and the Civic Award have been given in recognition of Sarah’s positive impact on Sheffield’s music scene and for her achievements in the wider music industry.

READ MORE: New Food Warehouse supermarket to open in Sheffield, creating 30 jobs

Sarah Nulty passed away earlier this aged 36

Next month she will also posthumously receive the Outstanding Contribution Award at the Independent Festival Award’s hosted by Glastonbury Festival’s Ben Challis.

Sarah, who died after a short battle with cancer, played a key role in the launch of Tramlines in 2009 later becoming the Festival Director.

Arriving in Sheffield as a student in 1999 she worked at Gatecrasher and Bed nightclub before going on to manage various venues and live music events around the city.

Sarah, who dedicated her whole working career to the Sheffield music industry, was seen as an inspirational driving force behind Tramlines in both it’s launch and her work as Festival Director.

Former Tramlines festival director Sarah Nulty - who died aged 36, just weeks before this year's music festival - was honoured today with a commemorative plaque on Devonshire Green.

Her tenacity, vision and unbreakable work ethic are credited for making Tramlines a ‘huge success’, and one of the reasons the festival celebrated it's tenth anniversary this year at Hillsborough Park.

READ MORE: Six miles of delays on M1 near Sheffield as carriageway CRUMBLES

Tramlines Operations Director, Timm Cleasby said: "Sarah was a great friend and colleague and this is a fantastic tribute to her. This plaque is perfectly situated at the original site of the main stage at Devonshire Green and will evoke many great memories of Sarah when we visit it.

“We hope that it serves as both a lasting reminder of the incredible work Sarah has done over the years for Tramlines and the wider music scene in Sheffield, but also as an inspiration for young women who might get involved in music too.”

Timm Cleasby paid an emotional tribute to Sarah Nulty (Picture: Marc Baker)

Julie Dore, Leader of Sheffield City Council commented: “My personal view is that Sarah was a formidable and phenomenal woman, she knew what she wanted and she went out and got it. What she achieved and delivered on behalf of Sheffield city is her legacy for many years to come.”

Lord Mayor of Sheffield Magid Magid added: “Sheffield’s always had a rich history of culture and the arts, but it takes people to make this happen. Sarah epitomised everything that is great and good about Sheffield. Her contribution lives within her family and friends and within the festival.

“Her legacy will live on forever and we as a city will always be in debt to her. Putting up this plaque and bestowing her with a civic award is the least we can do."

READ MORE: Sheffield schoolgirls praised by police for stopping violent attack near Crystal Peaks

Sarah’s mother Julie Voisey said: “Sarah’s family would like to thank everyone for their kindness and support over the past few months and for all the heartfelt tributes we’ve received. At age 18, Sarah chose Sheffield to be her new home and grew to love the city.

“Sarah was humble about her achievements and would be honoured to receive this recognition of her hard work and contribution to Sheffield’s music scene. We are so proud of what she achieved in the short time she was here. She was, and will always be, our Super Star.”