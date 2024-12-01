Get up early on a cold December Sunday and stand around in shorts and vest in the rain before running until you’re exhausted.

But in reality the miserable weather was a relief after the Percy Pud road race was cancelled due to storms last year, not once, but twice.

Some 3,000 people ran Sheffield’s most famous 10k, starting on Loxley Road at 9.30am on Sunday December 1, on its 30th anniversary.

As usual there were people in cumbersome fancy dress, some seriously fast types and hundreds more in between. But no matter what their time they all got their just desserts - a free Christmas pudding. The race was won by Tommy Power, Fran Collett was first woman.

Take a look at our gallery capturing the joy and pain of the Percy Pud.

