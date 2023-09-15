Hundreds of runners will once again wind their way through the picturesque Loxley Valley on Sunday, December 3, 2023 - and they will be rewarded for their efforts with a Christmas pudding

One of Sheffield's most popular races is back, with entries for the Percy Pud 10K opening today, Friday, September 15.

The Percy Pud 10K run through Sheffield returns on December 3, 2023, for what will be the 30th race.

Hundreds of runners will once again wind their way through the picturesque Loxley Valley on Sunday, December 3, 2023, starting at 9.30am.

The challenging course takes in some of Sheffield's best views, it is one of Sheffield's friendliest races but often attracts some big names, and it is the only run where you are rewarded for your efforts with a Christmas pudding.

The Percy Pud 10K, organised by the Steel City Striders, began in 1993 and this will be the 30th time it has taken place. To mark the occasion, a special beanie hat has been created.

The special beanie hat created to mark the 30th edition of the Percy Pud 10K run through Sheffield, which will take place on Sunday, December 3, 2023

How to book your place for Sheffield's Percy Pud 10K 2023

To book your place for the Percy Pud 10K 2023, visit: frsystems.queue-fair.net/percypud2023.