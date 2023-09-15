Percy Pud 10K run 2023: Entries open this morning for one of Sheffield's most popular races
Hundreds of runners will once again wind their way through the picturesque Loxley Valley on Sunday, December 3, 2023 - and they will be rewarded for their efforts with a Christmas pudding
One of Sheffield's most popular races is back, with entries for the Percy Pud 10K opening today, Friday, September 15.
Hundreds of runners will once again wind their way through the picturesque Loxley Valley on Sunday, December 3, 2023, starting at 9.30am.
The challenging course takes in some of Sheffield's best views, it is one of Sheffield's friendliest races but often attracts some big names, and it is the only run where you are rewarded for your efforts with a Christmas pudding.
The Percy Pud 10K, organised by the Steel City Striders, began in 1993 and this will be the 30th time it has taken place. To mark the occasion, a special beanie hat has been created.
How to book your place for Sheffield's Percy Pud 10K 2023
To book your place for the Percy Pud 10K 2023, visit: frsystems.queue-fair.net/percypud2023.
You'd better be quick, as last year, places were fully booked in just 15 hours. When you log in you will be placed in a queue.