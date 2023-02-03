People’s champions promoted to upper echelons of renowned Sheffield legal firm

They joined the profession for very different reasons – but they both ended up with the same goal.

Jane Cooper (left) and Nikki Yavari are the newest partners at Graysons solicitors

Nikki Yavari witnessed incidents of second rate care been given to her mother from an early age and made it her mission in life to become a voice for vulnerable people.

Jane Cooper, on the other hand, took her inspiration from TV’s ‘Crown Court’ – she watched it with her grandmother as a young child and “decided I wanted to use the legal arguments I heard on the telly in real life as a way to help people”.

Their skill, tenacity and passion for giving people a voice has this month ensured they become the newest partners at Graysons Solicitors in Sheffield.

Jane Cooper heads up the Firm’s Personal Injury Department and Nikki Yavari heads up its Clinical Negligence Department.

Peter Clark, managing partner at Graysons, said: ”Both Jane and Nikki have demonstrated their professionalism, skills and ability throughout their careers and I don’t believe there’s anyone better to fulfil the roles. They put people first, are well regarded by clients and colleagues alike and have already enjoyed distinguished careers.

Their promotion marks a new beginning and exciting time for the Firm and it is wonderful to see promotion from within.”

Graysons Solicitors specialise in property, family law, lifetime planning, wills, estates and trusts, elderly client services, personal injury and clinical negligence.

The law firm first formed in 1925 and currently employs around 70 staff.

Graysons head office is situated at Courtwood House, Silver Street Head, Sheffield S1 2DD and the firm has offices at Unit 14F, The Glass Yard, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield S41 8JY and Brunel House, Heather Lane, Hathersage, Hope Valley S32 1DP.