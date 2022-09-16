YouTuber Lee Hinchcliffe, Kes actor and novelist to launch Barnsley’s new Cineworld

Cineworld has recruited for local celebrities to make the launch extra special for film fans – each of which are native to Barnsley.

Kes actor David ‘Dai’ Bradley, renowned Kes actor, creator of the Barry Hines sculpture Graham Ibbeson, author Joanne Harris OBE, and YouTuber Lee Hinchcliffe have all been confirmed as ambassadors.

Barnsley-born Lee Hinchcliffe is one of the UK’s top YouTubers, with more than 350,000 subscribers watching his videos on everything from gaming to fast food, as well as presenting on CBBC.

Author Joanne Harris OBE was educated at Barnsley Sixth Form College, and went on to pen many bestselling novels, including Chocolat – which was made into an Oscar-winning film starring Johnny Depp and Juliette Binoche.

For Graham Ibbeson, these new technologies will make going to the cinema even more memorable. “I can’t wait for this new ScreenX,” he says. “This is all the way around you, you’re actually there. Unbelievable. And also, bringing my grandkids as well, they’ll love that 4DX!”

Dai Bradley said: “To have a state-of-the-art, all-singing and dancing cinema like the Cineworld… What more could you want?”

Cineworld Barnsley will be getting ready for the launch with a special outdoor festival at The Glass Works. Held on September 22 – the day before the cinema opens.