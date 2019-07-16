YouTube star demolishes this huge breakfast at Doncaster cafe - and then washes it down with a ten scoop ice cream
A YouTube star demolished this whopping full English breakfast – and then washed it down with a ten scoop ice cream at a Doncaster cafe.
Kyle Gibson, 20, polished off the belly-busting Terminator 3 breakfast at Shepherd Place Farm cafe near Graizelound – and still had space to wolf down a massive ice cream for desserts too.
And what’s more, he ate the lot in a staggering 28 minutes – becoming the first person to see off the full English, dubbed one of the world’s biggest breakfasts.
Served on a huge platter the breakfast consists of 12 rashers of bacon, 12 sausages, 12 fried eggs, 12 slices of black pudding, 12 hash browns, 12 slices of buttered toast, baked beans, tomatoes and mushrooms.
Cafe owner Ted Phillips has steadily been increasing the size of the breakfast challenge – and competitive eater Kyle, who runs a YouTube channel called Kyle v Food was the first to take it on.
Celebrating seeing off the monster plate, Kyle wrote on Facebook: “Today we made history!
“I became the first person to complete the Terminator 3 breakfast challenge – the biggest English breakfast ever eaten by one person.”
The breakfast is available to customers and costs £20.
Those managing to eat it in under an hour get the breakfast for free, a ten scoop ice cream and free breakfasts for a whole year.
Mr Phillips also serves up breakfasts called Terminator 1 and Terminator 2, but the current T3 is the biggest yet.
It comes as he prepares to open a new 7,000 sq ft play area at the farm this weekend.
Described as the ‘most modern indoor play area in the country’ it will open this Saturday.