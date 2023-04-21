You're not really from Sheffield if you haven't done most of these 11 things

If you grew up, or have lived, in Sheffield, a lot of the entries on this list will be very familiar.
From reminiscing about the fish tank in the hole in the road, to Beres ruining all other pork sandwiches for you, to hating either Sheffield Wednesday or Sheffield United with a passion, these are among the things that have come to characterise Sheffield life for many.
You’re not really from Sheffield if you haven’t…
1. Played in the paddling pool at Rivelin as a kid
It is the perfect place to go for a swim, and is the subject of fond memories for many Sheffielders. Photo: 3rd party
2. Had a conversation with someone who claims to have been at the Arctic Monkeys' first gig
The Arctic Monkeys had their first ever gig at The Grapes on Trippet Lane back in 2003, but would also return to the beloved Sheffield pub to several times and also went on to perform at The Boardwalk over the next couple of years. Most people living in Sheffield will have had a conversation with someone who claims to have been there to see the Arctic Monkeys at their intimate inaugural performance. Is The Grapes really big enough to contain everyone who claims to have been present at that all important first gig? I'll leave that to you to decide... Photo: jpress
3. Argued that Hendo's is the best condiment and put it on everything
Including cheese on toast, stews, gravy, anything going really. Sheffielders just love their Hendo's, and it is considered high treason to keep a bottle of the rival orange sauce in your cupboard. Not only do Sheffielders love Hendo's but they're also willing to argue with anyone who suggests it is not the best condiment on the market Photo: jpress
4. Call this a bread-cake
There are some who may call this item, a cob, a bap, a roll, but the majority of people in Sheffield call it a bread-cake Photo: jpress