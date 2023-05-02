Your help is needed to help Benny the donkey at Bransby Horses find a perfect partner

A donkey called Benny is looking for love after struggling to find a suitable partner since he arrived at Bransby Horses over a year ago.

Donkeys live in herds but like to also pair with another and is an essential requirement to them living happy, healthy lives.

Ideally this will be another donkey but, in Benny’s case he spent many years happily bonded with a pony who sadly passed away – leaving him distraught.

His elderly owner reached out to Bransby Horses for help and the charity were able to take him in, however he is one of the only donkeys in their herd who has not managed to pair with another.

Can you help find a partner for Benny the donkey?

Maria Thompson, Bransby Horses spokesperson, said: “Benny’s struggled to find a new partner because here at Bransby Horses most of our donkeys are already bonded and new additions have arrived in pairs.

“Benny’s perfect partner would be able to provide him with lots of fuss and attention regularly throughout the day”.

As a last resort Benny has been placed on the charity’s rehoming scheme to broaden his chances of finding a new life partner.

Preferring the simple things in life, Benny is searching for a quiet home where he can enjoy the company of another donkey or horse, with an owner who has donkey owning experience.

If you think you may be the perfect partner for Benny visit, www.bransbyhorses.co.uk/benny, for more information.

Also at Bransby Horses, until June 30, families are invited to step into an enchanted world by finding all the hidden fairy doors.

Entry is free and trail sheets are just £3.50 and include a special prize at the end.

Maria said: “There’s plenty for friends and families to see and do when they arrive, including our play park which caters for children of all ages, with a dedicated toddler area, slides, swings and climbing frames.

“You’ll be able to see our rescued residents out in their paddocks and the donkeys are now back out and on view in their fields along the Gemma’s Jaunt walkway.”