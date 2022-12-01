The Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) at HMP Lindholme, a Category C prison based in Hatfield Woodhouse, Doncaster, said it is looking for people to join them as prison monitors now. A spokesperson for IMB said the role gives ‘insight into a world that few people see’ and they are looking for people who believe that ‘everyone in custody deserves to be treated fairly’.

A spokesperson for the IMB, which is comprised of unpaid volunteers, said: “The IMB is looking for people who live locally – within about 30 miles – to join them now - our recruiting drive is open until mid January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Members are volunteers who each spend 3 or 4 days a month monitoring activity across the establishment, talking to prisoners and making sure they are treated fairly and humanely.”

The Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) at HMP Lindholme, a Category C prison based in Hatfield Woodhouse, Doncaster, said it is looking for people to join them as prison monitors now

Successful applicants will be given full access to HMP Lindholme in order to undertake the role. IMB members also have ‘right of access to every prisoner or detainee, every part of the establishment and all its records, except for personal medical records’.

Although it is an unpaid role, ‘travel and other expenses are covered’ and successful applicants will also be given ‘comprehensive training and support’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheila Edgar is a recently recruited IMB member at HMP Lindholme. Commenting on why people should put themselves forward for the volunteer role, she said: “It could be the most rewarding thing you have ever done. I feel that I can make a real difference to prisoners’ lives, not just in responding to requests or complaints, but also by raising concerns about anything from crumbling buildings to men being kept in solitary confinement for too long.

“The commitment is very flexible and it is great to work as part of a really dedicated IMB team. Anyone over 18 can apply - prisoners come from all backgrounds and so should our members.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Candidates will undergo a selection and vetting process, which can take a number of months. They will then be formally appointed by Ministers, which is in line with the Government’s public appointments process.

Every individual who becomes a member of the IMB will have a duty to ‘satisfy itself as to the humane and just treatment of those held in custody within its establishment and (for prisons and Young Offenders’ Institute) the range and adequacy of the programmes preparing them for release.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will also be required to inform promptly the Secretary of State, or any official to whom they have delegated authority they deem appropriate of any concerns they have.

In addition, IMB members are also expected to report annually to the Secretary of State on how well the establishment has met the standards and requirements placed on it – and what impact these have on those in its custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad