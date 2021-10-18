Young South Yorkshire man who had baby on the way died after being hit by train
The brother of a 21 year old man who died says that he was a happy young man who was always smiling.
Kieran Rylance, aged 21 from Rossington died on Saturday, October 16 after being hit by a train near the Rossington Level Crossings.
His brother Jimmy James described the young man as family orientated, kind and happy.
Jimmy said: “He would do anything for anyone.
“He always had my back and would always help others.”
Jimmy said that over 150 people attended a candlelit vigil on Sunday, October 17 for his brother.
People left cards, crosses, hearts and flowers.
“Thank you to everyone who came,” he said.
“We can’t thank people enough for what they have done.
“People stayed there all night and re-lit candles every time a train went past and blew them out.
“They were still burning this morning.”
It was a shock to Jimmy and his family to lose Kieran.
“It’s such a young age for him to have gone,” he said.
“He had a baby girl on the way and none of us knew this is how he was feeling.
“Kieran was happy go lucky and always had a spring in his step.
“Our mum passed away from cancer in 2019 and he struggled with that but none of us knew this would happen.”
A song has been written by Jack Tracey, a local musician called Kieran and can be found on Soundcloud.
The family are fundraising for Kieran’s funeral - you can donate here.