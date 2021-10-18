Kieran Rylance, aged 21 from Rossington died on Saturday, October 16 after being hit by a train near the Rossington Level Crossings.

His brother Jimmy James described the young man as family orientated, kind and happy.

Jimmy said: “He would do anything for anyone.

Kieran was just 21 years old.

“He always had my back and would always help others.”

Jimmy said that over 150 people attended a candlelit vigil on Sunday, October 17 for his brother.

People left cards, crosses, hearts and flowers.

“Thank you to everyone who came,” he said.

“We can’t thank people enough for what they have done.

“People stayed there all night and re-lit candles every time a train went past and blew them out.

“They were still burning this morning.”

It was a shock to Jimmy and his family to lose Kieran.

“It’s such a young age for him to have gone,” he said.

“He had a baby girl on the way and none of us knew this is how he was feeling.

“Kieran was happy go lucky and always had a spring in his step.

“Our mum passed away from cancer in 2019 and he struggled with that but none of us knew this would happen.”

A song has been written by Jack Tracey, a local musician called Kieran and can be found on Soundcloud.

The family are fundraising for Kieran’s funeral - you can donate here.

If you or someone you know is struggling the Samaritans are there – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at [email protected], or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.