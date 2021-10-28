The young people are all members of the New Testament Church of God Sheffield and are aged between nine and 19.

Through walking, running, cycling and canoeing, they have managed to raise £5,000 for the charity, which will go towards funding a new room in the cancer and leukaemia ward.

Charmaine Barrett, local youth leader at NTCG Sheffield, said: “I believe it can inspire others to be charitable and will also highlight something positive that young people of African descent have united together to do at the end of this Black History Month.”

Young people from the New Testament Church of God Sheffield pictured with the cheque and Lucy, fundraising officer at The Children’s Hospital Charity.

She has described the young people’s achievement as a ‘momentous occasion’ and one which should be celebrated.

The young people told how it was not very often that positive stories of people from their backgrounds were celebrated.

They said they enjoyed the fundraising activities and are open to doing it again in future.

They feel proud knowing that the money they have raised will contribute to helping sick young people.

Charmaine, who is also a secondary school teacher at Firth Park Academy, hopes that the young people’s fundraising efforts will inspire others to be charitable too.

The cheque was presented to The Children’s Hospital Charity on Thursday, October 28, and the group’s donation will be honoured with a plaque bearing its name.

The next stage of The Children’s Hospital Charity’s fundraising appeal will be for the Helipad.