A young man who’s battled his own problems with addiction has managed to build up a social media following as he challenges the situations that plague many - and now is ready to start his own support group after realising helping people is ‘all I want to do’.

At only 25 years old Aaron Mushet has managed to overcome insurmountable challenges, beating his own struggles with addiction and finding stability in his life.

Aaron Mushet, who has started an addiction support group after beating addiction himself | Charley Atkins

And his journey to sobriety through the ‘84 days of change’ programme at 84 John Street was shared online through his Instagram and Tiktok accounts ‘Getting Too Mush’.

“Just before the new year I was really struggling myself with misuse and addiction,” Aaron told The Star.

“I started documenting my journey online and I realised when I was getting out of my own cycle how many people were dealing with the same issues.

“There were a lot of people reaching out and saying that they could use some help themselves.

“I know there’s lots of places people can get help, like the doctors, but even though they’re professionals they don’t necessarily understand how you’re feeling.

“So I realised I could create a space that makes people feel comfortable, where I can talk about my own experiences and help inspire change for anyone.”

His social media handle actually came as a joke during one of the most difficult times in his life.

Throughout his life Aaron had always used the nickname ‘Mush’, and during a dark point in December he said to himself ‘it’s all getting too much’.

The similar sounding words clicked in his head, and months later it has become the title of his life’s greatest inspiration.

“I sorted myself out and the last four months have been brilliant,” he added.

“In that time I really found a passion to help out others.

“When people reached out to me at the start I was still dealing with my own problems, I couldn’t always help.

“Now I’m in that position and it’s all I want to do.”

The first ‘Getting Too Mush’ session will take place on May 15 at 7pm within 84 John Street, where he himself found help.

Those wishing to keep up to date with the sessions can find Aaron on Facebook, Instagram and Tiktok.

