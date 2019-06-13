Young girl injured by falling banana tree inside Sheffield Winter Garden
A young girl has been injured after she was hit by a falling banana tree in Sheffield’s Winter Garden.
The girl was knocked to the ground inside the Surrey Street visitor attraction early yesterday morning, according to an eyewitness.
The woman, who saw the incident, said: “One of the larger trees fell over and knocked a young girl off her feet, hitting her in the face.
“She was really shaken it would be a miracle if she hasn't broken her nose.”
A Sheffield City Council spokesman confirmed the incident and said: “We are very sorry to hear that a young woman was slightly injured and treated by paramedics at the scene as a result of a branch falling from a banana tree in the Winter Garden.
“A full investigation is taking place and the rest of the banana tree has been removed.
“An inspection of other plants has also taken place.
“This is the first time since the Garden opened in 2003 that a plant has fallen in this way and all measures have been taken to ensure it doesn’t happen again.”
The Winter Garden is one of the largest temperate glasshouses to be built in the UK during the last hundred years, and the largest urban glasshouse anywhere in Europe.
It is home to more than 2,000 plants from all around the world and was officially opened by The Queen in May 2003.
In recent years, the building has gained nationwide television exposure as the setting for BBC studios during the World Snooker Championships at the nearby Crucible Theatre.