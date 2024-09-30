Young footballers raise more than £700 for St Luke’s Hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Young football stars of the future took time out from training to raise more than £700 for St Luke’s Hospice.

The Ridgeway Athletic Under 9 Blacks football team left the pitch and headed for the pavements as they completed a sponsored walk in support of the charity where Amy Ledger – the partner of team manager James Ledger and mum to young player Parker Ledger – is part of the Community Specialist Palliative Care Nurse Team.

The walk, which raised a final total of £727.98, started at the Ridgeway Arms pub, made its way through Ridgeway and down to Ford, then through to Mosborough and back up to the Ridgeway Arms.

“It’s great that the Ridgeway footballers have once again supported us in such a positive way,” said St Luke’s Co0mmunity Fundraising Manager Katie Fielding.

“This amount will make a massive difference to the lives of our patients and families and the really important thing is that these young footballers are our champion fundraisers of the future too.”