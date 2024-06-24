Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rotherham couple Rose and George Ash have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary –after a whirlwind romance when they were just 19 years old.

Both were just teenagers when their love story began in November 1952 in Sheffield, when Rose first met George through a mutual friend while he was on leave from national service.

Just one month later George proposed to Rose at a wedding they attended together.

Now aged 91, Rose said: “The whole thing was a bit of a whirlwind between meeting George and getting married. My family took to him instantly, in particular my mother.”

Rotherham couple Rose and George Ash yesterday celebrated 70 years of marriage. They were joined by Mayor of Rotherham, Councillor Sheila Cowen (Photo: Jeremy Kelly)

The couple went on to have three children, one of whom was born on George’s birthday.

“When people find out we’ve been together for 70 years they say ‘you get less for murder’ which always makes us chuckle,” she joked.

Rose and George cut their celebratory cake at a party held for them at Anchor’s Highfield Court, where they have lived for three years.

Jackie Dekanski, Manager of the sheltered housing accomodation, said: “Rose and George are the most wonderful couple, full of fun, and big Sheffield Wednesday supporters all their lives.

"They join in all Highfield Court’s activities including the games afternoon where George loves his games of pool.

“They are well loved by all the residents and staff, and it is an honour to celebrate this special occasion with them.”