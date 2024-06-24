“You get less for murder”: Rotherham couple celebrate 70th wedding anniversary
Both were just teenagers when their love story began in November 1952 in Sheffield, when Rose first met George through a mutual friend while he was on leave from national service.
Just one month later George proposed to Rose at a wedding they attended together.
Now aged 91, Rose said: “The whole thing was a bit of a whirlwind between meeting George and getting married. My family took to him instantly, in particular my mother.”
The couple went on to have three children, one of whom was born on George’s birthday.
“When people find out we’ve been together for 70 years they say ‘you get less for murder’ which always makes us chuckle,” she joked.
Rose and George cut their celebratory cake at a party held for them at Anchor’s Highfield Court, where they have lived for three years.
Jackie Dekanski, Manager of the sheltered housing accomodation, said: “Rose and George are the most wonderful couple, full of fun, and big Sheffield Wednesday supporters all their lives.
"They join in all Highfield Court’s activities including the games afternoon where George loves his games of pool.
“They are well loved by all the residents and staff, and it is an honour to celebrate this special occasion with them.”
They were joined for their special anniversary celebration by Mayor of Rotherham, Councillor Sheila Cowen.
