It's rare to meet someone with as much creative passion as Emma Swan, whose artistic skills are making her one of South Yorkshire's most interesting rising stars.

The actor and writer's upbringing was split between two worlds.

The first is one many are familiar with; attending school, making friends and worrying about grades while living in Rotherham.

The second was much more magical.

For months at a time she sailed across the world aboard the cruise ships her parents worked on, visiting some of the most scenic vistas on earth and exploring the decks of her floating home away from home.

Writer and actor Emma Swan spent her childhood exploring the globe while her parents worked on a cruise ship. | Submit

“It was from being a baby,” Emma told The Star.

“My parents worked on P&O ships - my dad was a cruise director and my mum was deputy cruise director.

“So when I was very little we’d go on a lot. It was my early childhood that I was on there all the time - my mum actually ship-schooled me.

“She would teach me in the ship’s library, we’d go in and do English and maths and stuff while the other passengers were on holiday. Sometimes I even had my piano lessons on the stage where there was a grand piano.

“Even when I went to primary school in Rotherham, so from about age five or six and was back on land, I would still be going on ships every single holiday.

“Some kids would do a one-week cruise, but I’d then be going on for the whole six to eight week school holiday.

“So I was a little one having this incredible experience, but it didn’t feel like a holiday, it was a home.”

It's this unique upbringing that helped give Emma some of the creative spark that has seen her develop a career in the arts that can't be scoffed at.

The 32-year-old has worked with stars like Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant on Doctor Who projects and is a regular in the Horrible Histories West End stage show, which is currently going on tour.

Most recently she has written her debut novel, a children's book titled 'Cruise Ship Kid: Thief at Sea', published by Usborne.

Inspired by stories from her own childhood - including exploring the 'staff only' areas of ships - the story follows young northerner Silver, who with the help of a gang of elderly holidaymakers, solves crimes on the high-seas.

“My grandparents passed away a couple of years ago, but they were hugely proud northerners and they were probably the best people I’ve ever known,” Emma added.

“When they were younger, they were called Tommy and Sylvia and they were an act that travelled around the country when they were about my age.

“There’s these amazing photos of them - they were to me such glamorous, cool singers and performers, but I never saw that side of their life.

“They would talk about it a lot and they always took me to the theatre, so I actually ended up - and I hope they wouldn’t mind - but I put them in the book.

'Cruise Ship Kid' was heavily inspired by Emma's childhood where she spent a lot of time being raised on a ship. | Submit

“So Tommy and Sylvia are in Silver’s gang, because it’s about an over 80’s group that help her solve crimes. A bit like Thursday Murder Club for kids.

“I’ve put their northern fabulous personalities directly in the book.”

Emma is a big believer that these inter-generational friendships can help enrich people’s lives, with her relationship with her grandparents helping inspire her artistic ambitions.

Another major part of the book is a pride in Emma’s northern heritage, with Silver speaking in a thick Yorkshire accent that she grows to feel proud of throughout the story.

Emma said that she hopes kids that read it will feel like ‘wherever they’re from, their accents are amazing’,

The book has been praised by critics, becoming Waterstone's Children's Book of the Month and being picked WHSmith's Kids’ Book Club.

At recent readings at Aston Library and the Waterstone’s in Orchard Square, she not only got the incredible experience of sharing her work with kids from her home town, but also reunited with her old teachers who came out to see her.

She described the reunion as ‘amazing’, and celebrated the incredible teachers who continue to help children find their voice and passions.

'There’s such a thing about having to be perfect sometimes as a kid, and actually making mistakes makes you even better.' | Submit

And while Emma's accomplishments are worth celebrating, she's quick to remind people that there's no pressure in getting everything right the first time around.

“There’s such a thing about having to be perfect sometimes as a kid, and actually making mistakes makes you even better,” she said.

“I didn’t even realise when writing a book that there was multiple rounds of edits - I just thought it had to be perfect straight away, but actually it’s such a team effort with the amazing people at Usborne.

“Silver makes so many mistakes in this book and then ends up finding herself. With Horrible Histories sometimes we can make a huge mistake with the lines or anything and then a brilliant, funny moment comes out of it.

“So I want to make kids realise that they don’t have to be perfect.”