'You could not ask for a better friend' - pals of Chesterfield crash victim launch fundraising drive to help contribute to his funeral costs

A fundraising drive is underway to help contribute towards funeral costs for a much-loved man who died in a Chesterfield crash at the weekend.

Wayne Turton, 33, of Foxstone Way, Eckington, passed away after a collision involving his motorcycle and a BMW in New Whittington on Saturday morning.

Tributes have been left at the scene of the crash in New Whittington, Chesterfield.

Mr Turton, riding a grey Yamaha YZF-R6 motorbike, was in collision with a black BMW 320 on the B6052 Eckington Road just after 11am.

He sadly died at the scene.

His family described him as 'one in a million'.

The fundraising page, which has been set up by a group of Mr Turton's friends, reads: "As everyone knows we lost 'Wayno' to a tragic accident and we are starting this Go Fund Me page to try and help raise some money to help his family pay towards the funeral/headstone.

"I personally feel like I owe him so much with everything he’s done for me over the years and I’m pretty sure a lot of you feel the same way. Everything helps no matter how much. Wayno was always there for people who needed him no matter what so let’s do this and help his family give him the send off he deserves."

The page has already received more than £1,000 in donations.

Luke Birch, 34, of Eckington, a close friend of Mr Turton, said he was 'genuine' and 'kind'.

Luke added: He would do absolutely anything for anyone. You could not ask for a better friend."

Mr Turton was a builder and plasterer and enjoyed playing computer games, off road biking and driving with his friends.

He supported Sheffield Wednesday and his favourite player was Barry Bannan.

He loved cars and motorbikes and spending time with his family including his nephews and nieces.

Eckington Road from Handley Road to Springwell Hill was closed for several hours while investigations were carried out.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "Our thoughts are with his family at this time.

"We are keen to speak to anyone who saw the two vehicles, a grey Yamaha YZF-R6 motorbike and a black BMW 320, prior to the collision, especially anyone with dash cam footage.

"If you believe you have video that may help the investigation then it should be downloaded to an external device and secured for officers to view."

If you would like to make a donation, click here

Call Derbyshire police on 101 and quote the reference number 19*200647 and the name of the officer in the case, DC Darren Parkin, in any correspondence.

